Couple attacked after men break into South Yorkshire home

A couple were assaulted after four men broke into their home in South Yorkshire, in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The couple - a man and woman both in their 30s - were asleep at their house in Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common, when the terrifying ordeal began on Tuesday (June 16) at around 3.15am.

Four men broke in and assaulted the couple, said police, before leaving empty-handed.

The man and woman were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries before being discharged.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force said: "While we appreciate this incident happened in the early hours, police remain keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who knows who could be responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 100 of June 13. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.