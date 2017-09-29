Counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco found in shops in Sheffield

Have your say

Counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco were sized during a raid of shops in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police and Trading Standards visited a number of shops and seized the illegal items.

A sniffer dog was used in an operation to root out illegal cigarettes in Sheffield

They also found an illegal immigrant working in one of the shops they searched.

Inspector Jason Booth said: "Over the weekend we supported our partners in Sheffield Trading Standards who visited a number of shop premises.

"A specialist dog was used by them and a significant amount of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco were recovered. A member of staff working was also found to be illegal and immigration will follow this up.

"This is an on going case for Trading Standards and we cannot disclose further details at this time."