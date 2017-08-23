Countdown begins to Barnsley’s midnight ‘onesie walk’

With just one month to go, Barnsley Hospice is counting down to one of its biggest fundraising events of the year.

As the clock strikes 12 on Saturday 23rd September, women from across South Yorkshire will take their pyjamas to the pavements for ‘One Night in a Onesie’, the charity’s eleventh sponsored midnight walk.

Hundreds of ladies are expected to take part in the event, which starts and ends at Horizon Community College. Participants can choose to take on a five or ten-mile route around the town centre and surrounding areas, with water stations along the way, and all will be rewarded with a medal and a bacon butty at the end.

To celebrate the theme, walkers are being encouraged to wear onesies, pyjamas or nighties.

‘One Night in a Onesie’ will provide a vital source of income for the charity, which has to raise over £2m a year - in addition to £1.6m funding from the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Sue Miller, income generation manager at Barnsley Hospice, said: “The midnight walk is something we all look forward to here at the hospice as it’s always such good fun. We’re appealing to women across South Yorkshire to grab their friends, don their pyjamas, and enjoy a night to remember that makes a real difference to patients and their loved ones.

“Our fundraising targets are huge and we never charge for our care, so we rely on the support of the community to help us keep our doors open.”

The fundraiser, which is sponsored by XPO Logistics, has raised over half a million pounds since it began in 2006. And although the walk is for women only, the hospice is calling on volunteers of both sexes to support the event by marshalling along the route.

Sue added: “What really touches us every year is how the people of Barnsley and beyond come together to support us by walking, volunteering, or sponsoring friends and family. And we need that support now more than ever. You never know when you might need the services of a hospice and we want everyone to understand that every penny they raise, and every hour of time they donate, makes a big difference to the patients and families we care for.”

Registration for ‘One Night in a Onesie’ costs £15 for adults or £8 for under-16s, which covers the cost of staging the event. Walkers are asked to raise as much as they can in sponsorship.

For more information or to book a place, visit www.barnsleyhospice.org

Barnsley Hospice is based in Gawber and provides specialist care for anyone in Barnsley with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, motor neurone disease and heart disease. It has ten beds for inpatient care and provides day care at the on-site Limes Support and Therapy Centre.