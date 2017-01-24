Councillors vote against fracking - but warn of tough battle ahead

Parish councillors have voted against fracking taking place in a village in north east Derbyshire - but have warned residents of a tough battle ahead.

Dozens of villagers attended an extraodinary general meeting of Eckington Parish Council tonight (Tuesday, January 24) regarding the proposal to carry out fracking

Fracking protest, Bramleymoor Lane at Marsh Lane

in Marsh Lane, near Eckington.

Chemical firm INEOS has identified an area of privately-owned land off Bramleymoor Lane as a potential site to drill for shale gas.

The industry giant has submitted a request to Derbyshire County Council to carry out initial tests - with a full application expected to be submitted at the end of the month.

After councillors voted unanimously in favour of objecting the proposal, chairman of Eckington Parish Council, Councillor Brian Ridgway, said: “I make no apologies in saying that you have stepped into a political battle.

“This is a political battle and you will need friends.

“There is a long way to go and you have my future support.

“It is my intention to stand up in the county council chamber and speak up against fracking. The county council have accepted that.”

At the meeting, Coun Ridgway told residents an application from INEOS will be submitted by the end of January and a decision could be made around July.

Coun Ridgway also made residents aware that operational director at INEOS, Tom Pickering, does not believe the firm needs to carry out an environmental impact assessment.

During public questions, a woman said she had just bought her a house on Lightwood Road in Marsh Lane and had no idea about the fracking proposal.

The woman, Wendy Greenwood, brought along her eight-year-old son Oliver to the meeting and he read out a letter which he has sent to prime minister Theresa May.

He said: “My mummy is very sad and I am sad too. My mummy is sad because they want to do fracking next to a house that we are buying. My mummy has cried every day. She is so worried that she will lose all her money. I am scared that fracking will make me ill. I think fracking in Marsh Lane will ruin me and my mummy’s life.”

A Facebook page called ‘Eckington Against Fracking’ has seen its presence grow from 100 members to more than 2,200 members since the application was made public on January 5.

As well as the Facebook page, residents have delivered leaflets through letter boxes, huge banners have been put up in the area and a online petition has received more than 50,000 signatures.

Last week MP for North East Derbyshire, Natascha Engel, said: “This is terrible news for the people of Marsh Lane and Eckington. Many residents have contacted me concerned for their safety and the security of their houses. I will be meeting INEOS and the county council to see how we can get a safety zone around areas where people live.”

A public meeting is set to take place on Thursday (January 26) at 7pm at Green Lawns Community Centre in Marsh Lane.

INEOS have organised a public exhibition on Tuesday (January 31), between 2pm and 8pm, also at the community centre.