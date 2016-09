Councillors in Rotherham are today being asked to object to plans for the HS2 route to come through Rotherham.

The debate during Rotherham's full council meeting comes after the Government recently announced plans to change the route of its proposed high speed rail network, with Aston and Bramley set to be affected.

A motion going before the council today asks councillors to oppose the plan to re-route HS2 and to push the Government to abolish the project entirely.