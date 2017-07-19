Councillors conclude Sheffield war memorial trees 'should be treated differently'

Sheffield's war memorial trees should be treated differently than others growing along city streets when it comes to felling.

That was the conclusion of a council working group set up to look at Western Road in Crookes, where a row of ash trees and a concrete plaque commemorate soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War.

Campaigner Dave Dillner speaks to Coun Penny Baker at a drop-in session.

The cross-party group was set up in response to a petition by campaigner Dave Dillner, who opposed the felling and replacement of 23 of 54 trees in the street as part of the Streets Ahead programme.

Councillors said a different approach was needed to the memorial in Western Road, which includes an 'intrinsic avenue of trees'.

In a report following six months of analysis and consultation, the group said Western Road should be seen as an 'exception to the norm'.

Councillors called for a 'clear and stated proactive war memorial and tree management plan' and said engineering solutions should be used to keep as many memorial trees in Western Road and nearby Mona Road 'where practicable and affordable'.

Some of the damage being cause by tree roots in Western Road.

And while the report referred specifically to one memorial, councillors said their findings should be relevant to all war memorials in Sheffield 'where street trees are intrinsic'.

The recommendations will now go before the economic and environmental wellbeing scrutiny committee for approval on July 27.

The Western Road memorial was created in 1919 to honour 67 pupils of nearby Westways Primary School who died in the First World War.

According to residents it originally comprised 97 trees, a concrete plaque noting their significance, and a wooden plaque naming all the soldiers which has since disappeared.

Amey workers explore the roots around the trees.

The working group heard from residents that some trees had since been replanted and others removed for safety reasons, but maintenance had been minimal for the past 20 years.

Mr Dillner has been approached for comment.