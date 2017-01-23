Council to plant 7,500 trees to create 'urban woodlands' in Sheffield

Sheffield Council has revealed plans to create 'urban woodlands' by planting 7,500 trees.

The authority, which is facing fierce opposition to its roadside tree felling policy, is working with the Trees for Cities organisation to develop site in three parks in the south-east of the city.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Denise Fox with Issac Mullins, 13, Alfie Borr, 11, Eadie Wadsworth, 10, and Jensen Fox, eight.

The trees will be planted in Kenninghall Bank, Fox Lane Recreation Ground and at Pipworth Recreation Ground.

The council says it will plant hundreds more trees – including more mature heavy standards - across the city as part of the its usual community forestry programme.

Cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure Mary Lea said: “These three new urban woodlands will bring diversity to the landscape, encourage wildlife and give residents in this part of the city even more opportunities to connect with nature.

“This is especially important at a time when we are increasingly cementing our reputation as the UK’s Outdoor City and demonstrating that Sheffield is a city where people can come to walk, jog, ride their bikes and enjoy family days out in an array of fabulous green spaces.

“I look forward to seeing these new woodlands grow and thrive, thanks to the hard work of volunteers and all those involved in this vital project.”

Planting events will take place at each of the sites. The first was at Fox Lane on Saturday, with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Denise Fox.

A second will be at Kenninghall Bank on from 10.30am to 2pm on February 15. The meeting spot will be at the East Bank Road entrance to the site.

Schoolchildren will also be involved in separate planting sessions at all three sites.

A number of heavy standard trees will also be planted at different sites across the city, with assistance from members of the community and from schools. This will include the planting of a heavy standard oak tree in Stannington Park on January 27.

Sheffield Council’s community forestry manager Tim Shortland told The Star: “Sheffield’s existing woodlands are renowned nationally, but many are in decline and despite being of great value to people and wildlife alike they will not last forever.

Mr Shortland added: “The establishment of new urban woodland will perpetuate this amazing woodland legacy for future generations.”

