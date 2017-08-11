Council reveals latest stage in plan for cycle link from Sheffield to Peaks

A footpath running through a valley on the edge of Sheffield could soon get an upgrade.

The city council has revealed plans to put a new surface on the right of way running along the Porter and Little Don River in Deepcar.

The current path running along the railway.

The path begins and ends in Manchester Road, and the route covers the level crossing over Liberty Steel railway lines into the Fox Valley housing estate, to the track running to Ellen Cliff Farm leading from Wortley Road.

The upgrade would turn the dirt track into a bridleway and cycle path, and would involve a new ‘multi-user’ bridge over the Little Don, the installation of new fencing, access ramps and the removal of some trees.

The upgrade is part of the Little Don Cycle Link project between Sheffield, Barnsley and Derbyshire councils and the Peak Park Authority.

The aim is to create a new off road cycle and pedestrian track linking northern Sheffield into the Peak Park via Wharncliffe Woods, Deepcar, Stocksbridge and Langsett.

Some trees and vegetation will be removed.

The application says: “This section of the route will provide a significant local benefit for utility cycling as a traffic- free alternative to the busy Manchester Road through Deepcar.”