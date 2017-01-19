Council rejects plan to reopen Sheffield pub after police concerns

Councillors have rejected plans to reopen a Sheffield pub after police raised concerns about violence.

Lemoyne Cass had applied for a temporary licence for the Horse and Jockey in Attercliffe ahead of a trial reopening.

The pub, in Attercliffe Road, has been closed since 2015.

Miss Cass wanted to test the waters ahead of a full reopening by holding a three day trial starting on January 27.

The pub would have served alcohol until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights, and 11pm on Sunday.

The applicant was given the chance to put her case forward but did not turn up.

City councillors agreed with police concerns about violence and underage alcohol sales.

The police said the objection was based on the 'prevention of crime and disorder and protection of children from harm'.

It said: "The applicant has previously failed to demonstrate an ability to manage the premise successfully and without issue.

"There have been previous incidents of a violent nature during temporary event notices and we have no confidence that such issues would not arise again, coupled with concerns regarding underage sales of alcohol.

"South Yorkshire Police have concerns that the information contained within the application is not sufficient to allay these concerns that the applicant is in a position to effectively promote the licensing objectives."

According to the application the weekend events were advertised on Facebook, and the applicant expected about 100 people to attend.

Today’s top stories:

Sheffield boxing legend’s body to be cryogenically frozen

Dinnington teenager Leonne Weeks died of multiple stab wounds, post-mortem reveals, as police are granted extra time to quiz murder suspect

South Yorkshire murder suspect spends third night in custody

Motorists warned of traffic chaos after motorway crash in South Yorkshire

Sheffield named 'low pay capital' of the UK

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Watch Sheffield Council workers' hilarious Full Monty song and dance tribute

Sheffield United: Losing Daniel Lafferty has proved the Northern Ireland international’s worth



Sheffield Wednesday: No hurry for Carlos Carvalhal as Owls bid to reshape side