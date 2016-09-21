Council prosecutes 100th motorist for misusing parking badges in Rotherham

A man who used his mother’s blue badge to park in Rotherham when she wasn’t with him became the 100th person to be successfully prosecuted for misusing the free parking permits.

Houman Raki, aged 25, of Warren Avenue, Rawmarsh, used his mother’s blue badge to park his car for free in a pay and display bay on Westgate.

Blue badges are awarded to disabled people to allow them or their carers to park in places where there would otherwise be restrictions.

Raki, who did not attend his hearing at Rotherham Magistrates' Court, became the 100th motorist to be successfully prosecuted for blue badge fraud by by Rotherham Council since 2010.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £300.

Councillor Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy for Rotherham Council, said "This is yet another example of a blue badge being used for the convenience of someone who was not entitled to use it.

“In achieving 100 prosecutions the council has demonstrated its determination to tackle this anti-social, selfish type of parking.

“Drivers need to consider whether it is worth risking a conviction to avoid putting money in a ‘pay and display’ machine. If we catch drivers using blue badges without being entitled to do so, we will prosecute where it is in the public interest.”