Council offers Sheffield residents chance to question chief executive on Twitter

Sheffield Council's chief executive will spend a morning answering questions on Twitter this week.

John Mothersole will take charge of the @SCC_Help account between 10am and midday on Friday, when he will answer questions about the council and its services directly.

This week is national customer service week, and the authority is also holding a session to help people get online at Howden House in Union Street from 9am to 1pm tomorrow.

Mr Mothersole said: “Our customer service team play a vital role at the council. They are at the frontline of dealing with the city’s residents.

“When I heard about national customer service week I wanted to lend my support.

“I would encourage anyone who is a follower of @SCC_Help to tweet me. If you’re not then now is the time to join the account and get the latest information from the council.

"I’m looking forward to hearing a range of views on Friday and will help where I can to resolve questions.”

Cabinet member for finance Olivia Blake added: “Our staff do an amazing job. In the last 12 months they have dealt with more than a million enquiries.

“They took a million phone calls and replied to nearly 90,000 emails and online requests.

“I am pleased to be playing my part and presenting awards to customer services staff who have gone above and beyond their role.”