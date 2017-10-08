Council objects to plan for late-night events near Sheffield steelworks

Council environment officers are trying to stop an arts group from holding three late-night events near to a Sheffield steelworks.

Creative Arts Development Space, known as Cads, runs events at various locations including the Abbeydale Picture House and the Union Street co-working space.

The group has applied for three temporary event licenses for October 21, 28 and 29. It wants to host social events with DJs and alcoholic drinks at Eagles Works in Attercliffe, which it took over on a long-term lease last year.

But the building is not far from Outokumpo's steelworks, and Sheffield Council's environmental health officers say there would be a danger to attendees should a 'major incident' occur.

Sean Gibbons highlights the 'potential release of noxious substances' as the key concern.

Outokumpu has not objected. But the application will go before the licensing committee on Tuesday, when councillors will decided whether or not to allow the event to go ahead.

The events would run until 7.30am. The Star has approached Cads for a comment.

Green Party councillor Douglas Johnson has written to the committee urging them to grant the licenses.

He said: "I fully support Cads, a social enterprise, in its ventures.

"The organisation has brought many regeneration benefits through its business in bringing disused buildings back into productive and enjoyable use.

"I am pleased they have expanded from their initial base at Smithfield, Shalesmoor to Exchange St shops, Waverley House, the Abbeydale Picture House and the Eagle Works on Stevenson Road, Attercliffe, where they intend to hold temporary events.

"Eagle Works is close to Outokumpu’s rod mill, a long-standing business producing high quality stainless steel products. The mill uses large volumes of acid, including hydrofluoric acid, to clean black scale from hot-rolled products.

"It complies with the appropriate licences from the Environment Agency. Its public information leaflet makes clear that only 'non-fuming' grades of acid are on site and, in a spillage, 'very little acid vapour would be generated and its effects will be localised'.

"Outokumpu’s position is that 'Outokumpu Stainless Ltd fully supports the establishment of new commercial ventures within our operating neighbourhood and we are more than happy to support the CADS organisation’s planned events within the Eagle Works'.

"In supporting Cads, I want to recognise that Outokumpu confirms it manages its safety risks well: there have been no major incidents since the plant began these operations in the mid-1990’s.

"Whatever the theoretically possible risks, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest refusing this licence.

"Health and safety is an important issue that workers have fought for over many decades. But it is undermined by scare-mongering about unrealistic risks.

"I hope the committee will support a progressive and industrious Sheffield business by granting the licence."