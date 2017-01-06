Council approves plan for extra homes on Parson Cross estate

A developer has been granted permission to put more houses on a planned estate in Parson Cross.

Gleeson Developments already had planning consent for 64 homes on the site of the former Parson Cross College off Monteney Road, as part of a larger estate that also includes land off Remington Road.

Housing development is well underway.

But Sheffield Council has now allowed the developer to change its plans and instead put up 79 houses.

Gleeson had initially wanted to build four bedroom properties, but revised the design to include a mix of two and three bed homes instead.

The proposed road layout and landscaping will be largely as previously approved.

Approving the new plans, council planning officers said: “The density of development is considered to be appropriate for this location and the proposal would not adversely impact upon the amenity of existing residents.”

The Remington Road site is already being developed.

Today’s top stories:

Two patients die within a fortnight of each other due to blunders at Northern General Hospital

Police chiefs issue warning over brothels after Sheffield massage parlour features in TV documentary

Sheffield Council spends over £8 per person on cleaning the city's streets of litter

WEATHER: Find out what's in store for Sheffield this weekend

Sheffield United: Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell drove through deals

Dom Howson column: Why it will be difficult for Sheffield Wednesday to trim squad

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats