Could you give a loving home to Staffy Randy

A handsome and cheeky young Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross is looking for a new home.

Randy, a tricolour, one year and four months old male with no health issues, is looking to be re-homed by the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre, at Stadium Way in the city.

The RSPCA stresses it must be a dog only household and potential new owners need to know that Randy was born to seek out fun!

An RSPCA spokesman said: “He is a bright and bubbly boy and he came to us as his owner was unable to manage his care and wanted him to have the absolute best of life and all it has to offer.

“This huge pup still has much to learn and he finds kennel life quite stressful so currently he is finding it difficult to focus on his training.

“He misses the comfort of a loving home and we hope he can find a home quickly.

“He does love his playtime though, he enjoys chasing tennis balls but more than anything he absolutely adores people – especially having hugs and cuddles. Randy has grown up around dogs but he sometimes struggles to greet them nicely and often ends up in bother because of his iffy doggy manners.

“He is looking for an experienced owner who will be happy to work with him to improve his social skills around other dogs.

“Randy gives mammoth doses of love and affection - with gusto! He has no idea of his own size and strength and we are sure he thinks he is a tiny lap dog.

“He is looking for a home where any children are over 14 years so they will be able to withstand his super strong cuddles and who can help take part in his day to day care and training.

To find out more information about Randy call the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre on 0114 289 8050.