Could Sheffield be getting its very own Prosecco Festival this summer?

It's one of the most popular drinks of the summer and now the sparkly treat could be getting its very own festival in Sheffield.

Fizz fans have been excitingly heading to Facebook after a Secret Prosecco Festival Party popped up, promising events up and down the country.

Billed as the "ultimate festival for Prosecco lovers" the event is set to be held on August 27 at a, so far, unconfirmed location in the city.

Hundreds of Sheffield Prosecco lovers have already declared their interest in the event which promises a unique outdoor space for a "huge day party".

The Prosecco and Pecussion Festival is advertised as being hosted by the Secret Prosecco Festival Party and What's On? Sheffield.

Guests can enjoy live music and DJs, playing funk, jazz, house and disco accompanied by live saxophone and percussion.

However, the main draw for fizz fans is a fully stocked bar with 20 different types of Prosecco as well as a selection of local ales and cocktails.

There are no further details about the festival so far but we'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any further updates.