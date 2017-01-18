Could loving and loyal crossbread Mitzi be for you?

Mitzi came to the RSPCA in Sheffield almost 12 months ago, but staff hope this will be the year that she finds a new loving home.

The three-year-old crossbread is loyal, loving and eager to please.

Incredible Mitzi does not seem to have had much in the way of socialisation skills at the moment, so finds new situations scary at first, staff say.

She is currently learning how to walk politely on a lead and is finding the outdoors and the feel of grass under her feet very exciting.

At times, she turns into a bubbly, bouncy, puppy but RSPCA staff believe this may be because she never had the opportunity to be one.

She is better suited to a home with adults over 16-years-old, who can offer her the time, dedication and understanding needed so she can learn new skills and to help her to make good choices.

She seems to like other dogs but does not yet have good manners. She likes to greet a new friend by bulldozing in and getting right in on the action. She may enjoy living with another dog, a calm and tolerant friend who can teach her the ways of canine etiquette.

Mitzi has recently had to undergo surgery as it was discovered she had Luxating Patella, which is where the knee dislocates from its normal position causing pain and discomfort.

Could you offer her a new home? To find out more about Mitzi, or arrange a visit, call RSPCA Sheffield on 0114 2898050.