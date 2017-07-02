Corporal Liam Riley's family passes incredible £100,000 fundraising milestone in Sheffield war hero's memory

Family and friends of a war hero killed in Afghanistan have passed an incredible fundraising milestone in his memory.

The £6,000 raised at a fun day in memory of Corporal Liam Riley took the total to more than £100,000 for the SSAFA charity.

Organisers Marie Gregg and Sarah Baxter

They expect to go well past that, with more money flooding in after Saturday.

Corporal Riley’s aunt, Marie Gregg, made the decision to raise money on the day the family brought his body home in 2010.

Corporal Riley died when he stepped on a roadside bomb.

To raise the incredible figure in just seven years was overwhelming for Mrs Gregg, 51.

“I’m over the moon,” the Victoria Road, Beighton woman said.

“I’m right pleased.”

More than 1,000 people flocked to Beighton Miner’s Welfare Club and the adjacent recreation ground on High Street for the day.

Actor Chris Chittell, who plays Eric Pollard on ITV soap opera Emmerdale, made an appearance on the day.

Mrs Gregg said she invited Mr Chittell to the event via Facebook, and he was quick to accept.

He mingled with the crowd, posing for photos with fans.

“He was a lovely man,” Mrs Gregg said.

There were live bands, jumping castles and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity.

Players laced up the boots for the annual Liam Riley Memorial Cup.

Mrs Gregg and fellow organiser Sarah Baxter carried the Union Jack onto the field for the opening of the day.

She said it was the highlight of the day.

“I was proud and I was honoured,” she said.

“I was emotional and crying.”

Friday will mark Corporal Riley's 28th birthday.

Mrs Gregg said the family always gathered on the emotional day.

She paid tribute to Sheffielders for again turning out in force in memory of her nephew.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said.