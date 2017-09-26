Coronation Street star and Yorkshire icon Liz Dawn dies aged 77

Have your say

Coronation Street actress Liz Dawn died "peacefully in her sleep", her family has said.

A statement from the family said: "We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn."

"Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her.

"She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."