Corbyn to launch Battle of Orgreave inquiry if Labour win General Election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised an inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave if he becomes Prime Minister.

Speaking to the Scottish Trades Union Congress on the campaign trail ahead of the General Election on June 8, Mr Corbyn today said he would launch an investigation into clashes between striking miners and police near Rotherham in 1984.

The Battle of Orgreave

Campaigners have been fighting for a fresh look into what happened on the day, when 6,000 officers tried to stop miners from blocking deliveries at a coking plant.

Ninety-five people were charged with riot and violent disorder, but cases collapsed and South Yorkshire Police were later required to pay compensation.

Hundreds of trade unionists, supporters and ex-miners joined a protest calling for an inquiry in Westminster last month, alongside politicians including shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

But Home Secretary Amber Rudd has already dismissed the campaign, saying there was not a 'sufficient basis... to instigate either a statutory inquiry or an independent review'.

Mr Corbyn said the Labour party would urge the Scottish Government to set up an inquiry into the actions of the Scottish police during the Miners’ strike.

