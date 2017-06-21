Consultation starts over proposed Doncaster College merger

Bosses at Doncaster College have today announced the start of official consultation on proposals to merge with Scunthorpe based North Lindsey College..

It means officials at the college, based at Doncaster Waterfront, will talk with with students, employees, local communities, businesses and other interested parties to give them more information and give them a chance to share their views.

The Governing Bodies from both Doncaster College and North Lindsey College are proposing a formal partnership which they believe will bring benefits for the learners and local communities of both colleges.

They believe the merger will ensure distinct, high quality teaching and learning provision continues locally, while maximising the positive impact and opportunities of being a major regional education provider.

They expect the merger would mean current and future students having access to a huge range of training and learning opportunities, with focused support to gain skills and qualifications that meet the needs of employers

The reach of the merged organisation will extend beyond the usual geographical boundaries of the colleges’ immediate local areas and establish an educational hub that links

students and staff with partners and employers from the Sheffield City Region to the Humber and Lincolnshire.

Both colleges are clear that the strongest future will come from a merger with the right partner.

Paul Pascoe, Chair of Governors at Doncaster College, said: “The benefits of this collaboration are clear. This merger will create a financially robust college, able to invest in curriculum and infrastructure. Provision for our local communities will continue while regional opportunities will grow. Together, we will achieve more for our students and communities than would be possible if we remain as independent colleges.“

Formal consultation into the proposed merger takes place between 22nd June and 31st July 2017. Further information on how to take part in the consultation is available from both college websites [www.don.ac.uk and www.northlindsey.ac.uk].

In the meantime, there will be no immediate changes for staff or students at either college. Current courses continue as normal, and prospective students should apply for courses in the usual way.