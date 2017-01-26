Construction open event

A construction Skills Village in Doncaster is hosting an open event for people interested in working in construction.

Visitors to the event, held at the National College for High Speed Rail in Doncaster today, from 10am to 1pm, will be able to find out more about a new Introduction to Construction course being offered by Barnsley College at the Skills Village.

Students on the course will work on a ‘live’ site and gain first-hand experience of working on a construction build, from design to finish, whilst developing their skills in a range of trades, including groundworks, painting and decorating, plastering, bricklaying, carpentry and joinery and plumbing.

The site, which is next to the new National College for High Speed Rail, currently being built by Willmott Dixon, will contain training areas where students will work on a number of construction related activities. This will provide them with practical industry experience and provide local and regional businesses with a stream of highly talented individuals.

Visitors to the event today will also have the opportunity to find out more about the Skills Village, which aims to provide local people with the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge in order to address the skills shortage and close the gap between education and the construction industry. They will also be able to talk to key people from Barnsley College, Willmott Dixon and Northern Regeneration, take a tour of the site and find out how the industry experience gained at the Skills Village will help to prepare them for a career in construction.

Barnsley College principal Christopher Webb said: “As a college we are constantly looking at ways to ensure our students are equipped with the right skills for employment. The Open Event is an excellent opportunity for visitors to come along and find out how the Skills Village can help students to gain invaluable practical experience within the construction industry and ensure that, at the end of their course they are ready for employment.”