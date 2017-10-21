Search

Construction ball raises thousands for Sheffield youngsters

The 2017 Sheffield Charity Construction Ball raised 23,000 for Hallam FMs Cash for Kids appeal. From left, Kezia Bennet and Samantha Birchall of Arup, Marie Hadfield of HLM, Michelle Osbourne and Leah England from Cash for Kids, Kathryn Hind of RLB and Allan Ogle from Cash for Kids.
Sheffield developers helped raise £23,000 for the city’s young people.

More than 300 guests attended the 2017 Sheffield Charity Construction Ball at the Mercure Hotel this month.

The event was organised by architects HLM, engineering consultancy Arup and surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall. The money raised on the night was donated to Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids appeal, adding to a total of £212,500 raised for charities since the first ball in 2001.

Cash for Kids charity manager Allan Ogle said he was ‘absolutely blown away’ by the total.