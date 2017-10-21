Construction ball raises thousands for Sheffield youngsters

Have your say

Sheffield developers helped raise £23,000 for the city’s young people.

More than 300 guests attended the 2017 Sheffield Charity Construction Ball at the Mercure Hotel this month.

The event was organised by architects HLM, engineering consultancy Arup and surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall. The money raised on the night was donated to Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids appeal, adding to a total of £212,500 raised for charities since the first ball in 2001.

Cash for Kids charity manager Allan Ogle said he was ‘absolutely blown away’ by the total.