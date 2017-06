A conman who called at a house claiming his dog had wandered into the garden is wanted for theft.

He called at a property in Watkinson Gardens, Waterthorpe, at 3.30pm on Sunday and asked if the resident there would retrieve his dog from their garden.

The dog was not found and when the resident went back to inform the man, he had disappeared.

A handbag was later discovered to be missing from the kitchen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.