Conisbrough Castle to be lit up with poppies again this Remembrance Weekend

Conisbrough Castle will be lit up with poppies again this weekend following the success of last year's Remembrance Weekend event.

Following last year’s commemoration, the castle keep will again be lit up with a projection of poppies on Saturday and Sunday.

Dreamt up by two local men - Steve Pugh and Russel Asquith - the event was hosted last year thanks to crowd-funding and close collaboration with Doncaster businesses.

This year, the event has again been made possible thanks to the generous response of another crowd funding appeal. Over the weekend The Last Post will play over both nights, making this event a truly special opportunity to show respect and mark this year’s Armistice weekend.

The event will take place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn a bit more about what happened during the Wars.

In Conisbrough Castle’s Visitor Centre, military exhibitions will be available to view, sharing more detail about the experiences of local men.

On display will be uniforms, weapons and other items from World War II, and demonstrators will be on hand to talk about the artefacts as well as supervising some handling.

There will also be a small exhibition about Doncaster’s experience of each year of World War I, explaining how local people dealt with living through a World War both at home and also on the front lines.

Additionally, on Sunday children can learn about the wars through crafts and activities suitable for ages 3 -12 provided, also in the Visitor Centre. An additional display from the local military museum, Ashworth Barracks Museum, will explain more about the Victoria Cross Trust.

Site manager Gavin Smithies said, “This incredibly moving event is back for another year this weekend, and will provide the perfect opportunity to respect those who gave their lives. We are immensely proud to be able to offer Conisbrough Castle up as an illuminated commemorative monument to join others around the country in tribute.”

Entry is free. Conisbrough Castle itself will not be open during the event, aside from the Visitor Centre. A van serving hot drinks will be onsite.