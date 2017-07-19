Confusion as Steel City derby clash moved to the same day as Sheffield 10K

The date for the first Steel City derby of the season has been moved to the same day as the Sheffield 10K.

The much anticipated local derby has been included in a list of seven more Championship games to be shown live in September and October.

As a result, the match has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 24 at 1.15pm.

The match at Hillsborough will therefore coincide with the Sheffield 10K with runs right through the heart of the Steel city.

Runners will take on a city centre route, starting in Arundel Gate, and taking runners on a journey along Charter Row and along Ecclesall Road, before skirting the edges of pretty Endcliffe Park.

It continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to a city centre finish.

A number of roads will also be closed on the day as a result of the event.

A mass warm up will begin at 9.10am on the day before the race starts at twenty minutes later.

Thousands of runners took part in last year's race; the successor to the Great Yorkshire Run in Sheffield.

More to follow.