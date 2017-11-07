Concrete blocks placed outside Sheffield city centre shop to prevent ram-raids

A Sheffield designer clothes shop has had concrete blocks placed outside the store front to deter ram-raiders.

The scene outside the shop after it was ram-raided in August

Eton, on Division Street in the city centre, has been ram-raided twice in recent months by thieves targeted their designer goods.

The first raid took place in the early hours of Wednesday August 30 when two cars rammed the front of the shop.

Police said a number of 'high-end goods' were stolen in that robbery in which a white VW Touran and a black VW golf were believed to have been used.

The store was targeted once again at around 6am on the morning of Wednesday October 4.