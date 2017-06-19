Concerns over anti-social behaviour at car park in Barnsley

Groups and individuals have been banned from entering a car park in Barnsley in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley Council applied for a three-month closure order for the multi-storey car park in Peel Parade.

Granted at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court, the order prevents anyone who is not a customer of the car park, or the nearby gym, from entering.

Acting Sergeant Matt Caines said: “Anti-social behaviour issues at the car park have presented quite a demand for the team and typically we’ve seen street drinkers and drug users engaging in anti-social behaviour throughout the day and into the evening.

“From speaking to members of the community and users of the car park, we know that this has made people feel uncomfortable and sometimes intimidated.

“The order means that anyone who isn’t a customer of the car park, or the gym, cannot go in. If someone is found to be in breach of the order, they could be arrested and jailed for up to six months.”

Racing cars, playing music, throwing any objects from the car park or drinking alcohol is also banned and anyone found to be involved in these activities will be in breach of the order.

After three months, officers have the option to apply for the order to be extended.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, district commander for Barnsley, said: “Ensuring that people feel safe in Barnsley is of paramount importance to us and anti-social behaviour can often have the opposite effect.

“The town centre team have made excellent progress in eliminating anti-social behaviour in the area and this closure order will contribute to that. These orders give us yet another way to tackle crime across the town and I hope that users of the car park will now feel safer visiting it.”

Councillor Jenny Platts, Cabinet Spokesperson for Communities for Barnsley Council, said: “We welcome the restrictions placed on Peel Parade multi-story car park. We would like to reassure anyone affected by the anti-social behaviour that we are working in partnership with South Yorkshire Police, through the Town Centre Safety and Security Group and the Safer Neighbourhood Service, to tackle the problem.

“Addressing anti-social behaviour in the town centre remains an ongoing priority for us. We would encourage anyone to report any instances of anti-social behaviour to us by calling South Yorkshire Police on 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.”