Concerns growing for missing Sheffield man

Police are growing in concern for the welfare of a man missing from Sheffield.

Robbie Hyatt was reported missing at around 7.30am yesterday after last being seen in the Neepsend area of Sheffield.

He is off a slim build, around 6ft 2incs tall and has dark brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark grey puffer jacket,

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said concerns are growing for Mr Hyatt's welfare and officers are appealing for help to find him.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.