Police are growing increasingly concerned for a Sheffield teenager who has gone missing.

Tanika McCloud, aged 17, from Pitsmoor, who also had links to the Barnsley area, was reported missing earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We urge anyone who has seen Tanika or has any information on her whereabouts to call us."

The teenager has been missing from home before.

Any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1254 of 15/04/2017.