Concern over suspicious man approaching women dog walkers in Sheffield

Concerns have been raised about a suspicious man approaching lone women walking their dogs in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said there have been no reports of criminality but patrols have been stepped up.

The force has received reports of a man approaching women walking dogs in woodland and fields behind the Lundwood and Edenthorpe areas of Owlthorpe.

He is white, around 45 years old, 5ft 11ins tall, with short, grey hair, which is possibly balding.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Sometimes information comes to our attention from members of the public, which may or may not be cause for concern. In this case, we feel it prudent to share the following information with you, however, we are not wishing to cause alarm.

"We have been made aware of a suspicious male approaching female dog walkers in the woodland and cornfields behind the Lundwood and Edenthorpe areas at Owlthorpe.

"This male has only spoken to females and there is no suggestion of any offences at this stage. However, the male's behaviour has struck the females as being odd.

"Please remain vigilant in and around this area as it is very secluded. We will be increasing high visibility patrols in the vicinity.

"If you believe you know the identity of this male, or wish to make us aware of any incidents of a similar nature in this area, please call us."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.