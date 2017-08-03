Concern over missing man, who was last seen in Sheffield

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man missing from Sheffield for almost 24 hours.

Nigel Sanderson, 42, was last seen at about 7.30pm yesterday when he left the Hillsborough area.

He has not been seen or heard from since, and officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Nigel is almost 180cm tall, with dark brown hair which is longer on the top.

He is of a slim build and has facial stubble.

He is thought to be wearing a navy hooded jumper, green combat trousers and blue Adidas trainers. Police think he could also be carrying a small grey rucksack with orange detailing on it.

Police know that Nigel likes to visit Wadsley Common, Oughtibridge and the Rivelin Valley area of Sheffield, and frequently uses trams and trains in the city centre.

If you’ve seen Nigel, call 101, quoting incident number 313 of August 3.