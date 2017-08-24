Concern over disappearance of Chesterfield man

Concern is growing for the safety of a Chesterfield man who has been missing for five days.

Paul Marsden was last seen at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Saturday, August 19.

The 30-year-old is white, around 5ft 11in tall, of a medium build and has short, brown hair and a beard.

He was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and trainers when he went missing.

It is thought he could be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Derbyshire Police on 101.