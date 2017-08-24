Concern over disappearance of Chesterfield man

Concern is growing for the safety of a Chesterfield man who has been missing for five days.
Paul Marsden was last seen at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Saturday, August 19.
The 30-year-old is white, around 5ft 11in tall, of a medium build and has short, brown hair and a beard.
He was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and trainers when he went missing.
It is thought he could be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Derbyshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.