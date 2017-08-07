Concern grows for welfare of missing woman with links to Sheffield

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing woman with links to Sheffield.

Sherena Begum, aged 30, from Milton Keyes, was last seen there at around 7.30am on Friday, July 21.

She is known travel by bus, and has connections to Sheffield, Oxford, Cambridge, Luton and London particularly the borough of Brent.

Sherena is Asian, slim, with black hair and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf.

Inspector Joe Banfield, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sherena.

“We would ask anyone who might have information as to her whereabouts to come forward, or anyone who seen someone matching her description to come forward”.

“We would also ask that if Sherena sees this appeal to please get in touch with us so we can check you are okay”.

Call Thames Valley Police 101 quoting reference 43170216716 or Crimestoppers on 06800 55511.