Concern grows for Sheffield man missing for two days

Concern is mounting for a Sheffield pensioner who went missing two days ago.

Roger Flowers, aged 72, from Arbourthorne, left his home for a medical appointment on Monday morning but failed to return.

A police search for the OAP is underway, with the force helicopter and dogs having been used.

His granddaughter Kairon Flowers, 19, said: "I can't stress how out of character this is for him, and all his medication is at home."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

