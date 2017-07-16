Concern growing for missing South Yorkshire schoolgirl aged 15

Concern is growing for a missing 15-year-old schoolgirl in South Yorkshire.

Samina Ackerman was last seen in the Michael Croft area of Wath-Upon-Dearne in Rotherham on Saturday, July 15, at 8am.

Police describe her as being mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall, well built, with straight shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with 'Saturdays and Sundays' written on it, pink trainers, a dark grey hoody, and a black and brown rucksack with books in it.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Samina's welfare and want to hear from anyone who may know where she is.

"Please call 101 quoting incident 960 15/07/2017 if you have any information."