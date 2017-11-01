Concern growing for missing South Yorkshire man

Have your say

Concern is growing for a missing man from South Yorkshire.

Lee Mackenzie, aged 34, disappeared from the Wath area of Rotherham at 10.30am this morning.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, has short brown hair and is off a slim build.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Concerns are growing for Lee’s welfare and anyone who may have seen Lee is asked to report it to police.

"Have you seen Lee? Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 359 of 1 November."