Concern growing for missing South Yorkshire man

Fears are growing for a Doncaster man who has gone missing from home

Police are searching for John Parker, aged 54, who was reported missing from his home in Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster, at the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice, said: “John was last seen at around 11pm on Saturday, October 28 at the door of his home address, on Warmsworth Road, Balby and was possibly in the process of leaving at that time.

“He is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall, with long grey hair at the sides, an unkempt grey beard and no front teeth.

"We also think he might be wearing a blue padded winter coat and grey pyjama bottoms.

“Since John was reported missing we haven’t had any confirmed sightings of him and we are very worried for his welfare and safety, especially considering the cold weather and darker nights.

‘’We are currently using dedicated and specialist officers to track John’s movements, with a view to locating him safe and well as soon as possible.

“I’d like to urge anyone who has seen or spoken to John since Saturday to please get in touch with us. John, if you’re reading this, please contact either the police or your family, to let us know you’re ok".

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 57 of October 29.