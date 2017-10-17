Concern growing for missing Sheffield man

Have your say

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Sheffield man who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Paul Sargant, aged 32, was last seen in Melrose Road, Burngreave, yesterday at 8.30am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He has not been seen or heard from since and both officers and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Paul is about 6ft tall, of a slim build and has short, light brown hair and facial stubble or a short beard.

"Police believe he could be wearing a white or grey hooded jacket and grey and silver Adidas LA trainers.

"Paul also has links to Nottingham and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from him since yesterday morning."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 564 of 16 October 2017.