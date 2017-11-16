Concern for welfare of missing Doncaster man

A police search is underway for a Doncaster man missing from home for two days.

Sean William Anderton, aged 50, was last seen at 6am on Tuesday when he left his home in Stainforth.

South Yorkshire Police said the force is 'growing increasingly concerned' for Mr Anderton's welfare.

He is white, around 5ft 2ins, slim and was last seen wearing a bright blue Adidas baseball cap, black hooded jacket, grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 444 of Wednesday, November 15.