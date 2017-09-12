Concern for Rotherham man missing after festival

Have your say

A police search is underway for a Rotherham man who vanished at a festival.

Adam Ruff, aged 26, from Kiveton Park, was last seen at the Elusive Festival, Corby, Nottinghamshire, at 4am yesterday.

He is white, around 6ft tall, slim, with dark brown hair and stubble.

When he was last seen it is believed he may have been wearing a hoody with a white stripe across it plus jogging bottoms.

Posting on Facebook, his sister, Kelly Hart said it is her brother's birthday tomorrow.