Concern for missing South Yorkshire man

A police search is underway for a South Yorkshire man missing from home

Steven Jackson, aged 50, was last seen in the Wombwell area of Barnsley at around 9am yesterday.
He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build with receding short, auburn-brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing cream tracksuit bottoms and a blue T-shirt.

He usually wears a dark blue jacket and uses silver crutches.
He has links to Silkstone, Penistone and Ingbirchworth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

