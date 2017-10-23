Concern for missing Sheffield man

A police search has been launched for a Sheffield man missing from home.

Sean Allen, aged 49 and from the Crosspool area of Sheffield, was reported missing at 8.40pm yesterday.

Mr Allen is 6ft 4ins tall, of a medium build and has a shaved head.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, blue and white trainers, a light grey zip up jacket and a cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.