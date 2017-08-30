Concern for missing Sheffield man

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Sheffield man reported missing from home.

Joe Clyde, aged 24, was last seen in Barnsley Road, Sheffield, at around 4.45am yesterday.

He was wearing a red lycra hat with a black beanie over the top, a grey jacket, black pyjama type bottoms, black trainers and a long sleeve red top.

Joe is around 6ft 2ins tall, slim and has short, ginger hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.