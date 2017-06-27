Concern for missing Sheffield man

A police search is underway for a man reported missing from his home in Sheffield.

Mark Britton, aged 46, was last seen in the Osborne Road area of Nether Edge at 5.30am today.

He is white, of a medium build, with a shaved head and tattoos on his arms.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mark and are asking anyone who may have seen him to please contact police."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 with sightings.