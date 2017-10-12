Concern for man who vanished from Sheffield hospital

A police search is underway for a man who vanished after leaving a Sheffield hospital.

Dominic Laycock, aged 27 and from Basegreen, left the Northern General Hospital at 3.30am today.

He is white, 5ft 7ins tall, thin and has short, blond hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black or navy blue duffel coat.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 84 of October 12.