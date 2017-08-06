Concern for future of iconic Sheffield music venue following closure rumours

Concerns have been raised for the future of an iconic Sheffield music venue, following claims it has suddenly been closed down.

Queens Social Club is rumoured to have closed down over the last fortnight.

There has been no official confirmation from the venue's owners, who cannot be reached for comment, but its official Facebook page has been closed down.

The venue, located on Queens Road, has attracted a number of big acts over the years including Charlatans front man Tim Burgess, The 1975 and The Crookes.

The organiser of the Burly Q 'Blessed are the Freaks and Geeks' event says she was forced to find a different venue at short notice after being told the Queens Social Club has now closed down.

She said: "Last Friday [July 28] I was shocked to discover that Queens Road Social Club had closed, with no information about if or when it might re-open.

"With tickets due to go on sale that evening, and a killer cast that was a year in the making raring to go for Saturday 23rd September, team Burly Q was quite literally all dressed up with nowhere to go."

The event, which will feature a number of burlesque, nerdlesque, circus and drag acts, is now scheduled to take place at Walkley Working Men's Club on September 23.

A number of music lovers have also taken to social media to mourn the apparent loss of Queens Social Club.

@Greveson_SUFC said on Twitter: "Still can't believe the Queens Social Club has closed. Used to enjoy a game of cards and a beer in there before Match. #twitterblades #sufc"

@liamr199 added: "Can't believe Queens social Club has closed down! Gutted about that"