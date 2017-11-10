Concern after shooting of buzzard in Barnsley wood

A buzzard had to put to sleep after it suffered a broken wing in a shooting in a Barnsley wood.

The bird was found injured in Warren Wood, Stainborough, in August and an an x-ray revealed a bullet lodged in its wing.

The bullet wound was infected and the bird was feared unlikely to survive.

The shooting of the bird was illegal, with birds of prey protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Anyone who kills or injures one faces six months in jail and an unlimited fine.been identified as the culprit.

David Hunt, an RSPB investigations officer, said: “It is sickening to think that this bird was deliberately shot. "Seeing a buzzard soaring high in the sky or picking up worms from a freshly-turned field is part of the joy of a walk in the countryside.

"However, majestic birds like these are, more often than people realise, being intentionally and brutally killed in Yorkshire, and is a cause for local concern.

"This is not the first time I have been called out to a case like this and unfortunately it is often very hard to find out who is responsible. If you do have information, please come forward.”

A £1,000 is available for information leading to a conviction.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 617 10082017.