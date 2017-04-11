Commuters warned protest may cause disruption in South Yorkshire

Commuters in South Yorkshire have been warned that a protest on Wednesday (April 12) morning could disrupt their journeys.

South Yorkshire Police has advised drivers to expect diversions and delays on Sheffield Road, in Rotherham.

Rotherham Council said unions were planning to demonstrate at the Templeborough Biomass Plant Construction site.

Previous protests have taken place at the site last week and in March.

Rotherham Council tweeted on Tuesday: "Possible delays tomorrow morning Centenary Way/Sheffield Rd area due to planned protest by unions at Templeborough Biomass site."

