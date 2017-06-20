Community unites at multi-faith dinner in Sheffield to denounce terrorism

Sheffield Muslim Community Forum members are 'overwhelmed' with the success of a dinner in the city to denounce terrorism last night.

Faith leaders came together for the iftar (meal after fasting) dinner at the Village Grill Restaurant on Abbeydale Road.

They held a minute's silence for victims of terror and those who lost their lives in the Grenfell tower fire.

Those present included Sacred Heart Catholic Church priest Father Shaun Smith, and Reverend Gareth Jones from the St Andrew's Church on Psalter Lane.

South Yorkshire Assistant Police Crime Commissioner Sioned-Mair Richard was also at the dinner.

Community forum vice-chair Nasima Akther was 'overwhelmed' with what she said was a great success.

"We had Muslim, Hindu, catholic, Jewish, Sikh and no faith people under one roof, eating, laughing and enjoying the human spirit together," she said.

"We feel that we achieved more than we expected from this event.

"Our aim was to show the world that we are far more united and have far more in common with each other than that what divides us, like the late MP Jo Cox said.

"However, after the recent Finsbury Park mosque attack, we as the Sheffield community, last night came together and decided to send a message that, faith or no faith, we all stand together against hate and violence.

"Love wins and showing humanity is the key to make peace. One Sheffield, one community.

"We, as the Sheffield Muslim Community Forum, like to thank all our guests who took time out to come along and share their thoughts and grief caused by all the recent terror attacks."

She said that the event showed that no faith encouraged violence.

"Not all Muslims can be blamed for some human with evil thoughts," Mrs Same as that EDL member who attacked innocent people outside the mosque or the man who murdered Jo Cox. Attack on one human is as an attack on humanity," Mrs Akther said.