Columnist: Sheffield Wednesday and athletics fans boo - but there’s a key difference

Two sets of booing supporters, one lot with a powerful point to make, the others with an early-season perception problem.

Let’s deal with the second lot first. Sheffield Wednesday at Preston.

The first thing to say is that according to those who went to Deepdale the majority of Owls supporters did NOT boo their team’s 1-0 opening day defeat. But a lot did.

Absurdly premature negativity or the last grumblings of May’s play-offs frustration combined with disappointment at the lack of Owls’ activity in the transfer market?

Everyone has a view but expectations have been raised. And there the problem lies.

Fuelled by huge self-belief, encouraged by ambitious owners and two seasons in the play-offs Wednesday fans are desperate for their team to make that huge next step. But so desperate for success that their patience runs out on day one?

Owls fans at Deepdale for the opening game of the 2017-18 Season....Pic Steve Ellis

They say you can’t win the league in August but you can lose it. You can’t do either in the first game of the season. But perception is all. And the perception among many Wednesday fans is that the team has not made significant progress since May. Only time will tell.

The other set of booing fans had a different point to make.

On Sunday Sheffield’s Jessica Ennis stood on the winner’s podium once more to take the heptathlon World Championship gold medal she was robbed of in 2011 by Russian drugs cheat Tatyana Chernova.

More glory to this city’s and this nation’s golden girl, and rightly so. Cheats cannot be allowed to prosper and the thunderous applause in the London stadium for the righting of injustice echoed that sentiment.

Irony of ironies then that later that day the same podium was occupied by Justin Gatlin - twice banned for doping offences - as he collected his 100 metres gold for beating Christian Coleman and Usain Bolt on Saturday night.

If ever two snapshots of a winners’ podium summed up the contradiction and conundrums of drugs in sport, those of Ennis and Gatlin did.

The fact his win prevented a golden end to Usain Bolt’s glittering career also had something to do with the jeers aimed at Gatlin.

But for most of that crowd there was a fundamental principle at stake.

Athletics needs to be clean or it’s pointless.

That would appear to be more worth a crowd making a point about than booing a 1-0 defeat in a difficult away game on the first day of the season.